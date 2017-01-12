Google Explains What Crawl Budget Means For Googlebot
In a recent blogpost Gary Illyes has explained crawl budget is, crawl limit, crawl demand, and factors that affect crawl budget. Gary says, there is no single term to define crawl budget and it's not something most publishers have to worry about.
