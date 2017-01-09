Google enhances museum experience with augmented reality using Tango smartphone
Augmented reality has a big future in consumer electronics. While much of the hardware -- such as Google's Tango and Microsoft's HoloLens -- are not yet ready for the mainstream, we are slowly getting there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BetaNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|google manipulates search results
|Sat
|not what we paid for
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec 26
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec 25
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec 11
|adventureanalog
|1
|HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock...
|Dec '16
|Analog Watchface
|1
|chi lites legacy fund raiser
|Dec '16
|NEWS
|1
|chi lites family gang stocked for exposing rasi...
|Dec '16
|NEWS
|35
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC