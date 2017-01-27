Google Docs just got a whole lot more powerful on iOS and Android
With all of the products and services that exist under the Google umbrella, updates are a dime a dozen, but this week has been especially busy for the tech behemoth. First there was the massive Google Voice overhaul on Monday , then Google announced that JavaScript would be banned from Gmail and now the company is beginning to roll out an update for both Google Docs and Google Sheets on Android that will give users more options for editing their documents.
