Google creates $4 million crisis fund to fight Trump's immigration ban

1 hr ago Read more: Mashable

Google is joining other technology companies in supporting its employees and other people alike affected with Trump administration's move to restrict immigrants and refugees in the United States. After Donald Trump signed an executive order to restrict immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries, Google has created a $2 million crisis fund that can be matched by up to $2 million in donations from employees.

