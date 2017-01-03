Google CEO Sundar Pichai to announce something special for small and...
Google's India-born CEO Sundar Pichai is all set to address a domestic technology market with a focus on small and medium businesses in the country on Wednesday. Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will also join Pichai and other senior Google leaders during the event here, the company said in a statement.
