Google begins live testing of Instant Apps that load without installation
At last year's I/O conference, Google demonstrated a sneak peak of a new initiative that lets users interact with pieces of an app without needing to go through the whole download process. Called Android Instant Apps, it was designed to streamline the process of installing apps, and now Google is finally ready to let users try it out .
