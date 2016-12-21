Google and Fiat-Chrysler team up to stuff Nougat into your car's dashboard
Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles has expanded its partnership with tech giant Google to develop an Android-powered evolution of its award-winning Uconnect infotainment system. The software will be introduced this week during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.
