Google and FCA put Android in the dash of a Chrysler 300 - Roadshow
Recently, Google delivered on a big promise made at its 2016 I/O developer conference, releasing a version of Android Auto that would , removing the need for a new car or costly aftermarket head unit to access the service. Later this week, at CES in Last Vegas, the company will demonstrate another aspect of its automotive aspirations announced at I/O: Android running right in the car.
