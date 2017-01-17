Google AdWords To Only Allow Add/Edit Extended Text Ads Starting January 31st
Starting January 31st, you will no longer be able to add or edit your Google AdWords ads using the standard text ad format. It will only allow you to use the extended text ad format.
