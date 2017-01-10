Google AdWords Notifying Customers Us...

Google AdWords Notifying Customers Using Call & Location Extensions

Google sent an email to AdWords customers who are using both call and location extensions. If they do, nothing will change with the call extensions, but Google may additionally show a location-specific phone number on ads that have location extensions.

Chicago, IL

