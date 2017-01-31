Google adds enterprise-grade security controls for G Suite
On January 31 Google announced new layers of enterprise-grade security controls it's adding to G Suite, giving customers greater control and visibility over sensitive information. The new features that will enable greater control over information include the ability to enforce the use of login security keys, the addition of Data Loss Prevention for Google Drive and S/MIME for Gmail.
