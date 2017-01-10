Gmail will block JavaScript attachments, a common source of malware
Starting Feb. 13, Google will no longer allow JavaScript attachments on its Gmail service, killing one of the main methods of malware distribution over the past two years. Users will no longer be able to attach .JS files to emails in Gmail, regardless of whether they attach them directly or they include them in archives like .gz, .bz2, .zip or .tgz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan 13
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan 10
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Jan 7
|not what we paid for
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec '16
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec '16
|adventureanalog
|1
|HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock...
|Dec '16
|Analog Watchface
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC