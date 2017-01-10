Gmail will block JavaScript attachmen...

Gmail will block JavaScript attachments, a common source of malware

12 hrs ago

Starting Feb. 13, Google will no longer allow JavaScript attachments on its Gmail service, killing one of the main methods of malware distribution over the past two years. Users will no longer be able to attach .JS files to emails in Gmail, regardless of whether they attach them directly or they include them in archives like .gz, .bz2, .zip or .tgz.

Chicago, IL

