Gmail phishing scam: Has your account been hacked in 'most sophisticated attack ever seen'?
The scam, which tricks users into giving their Google login details, has been called one of the most sophisticated scams ever and is even fooling IT experts. A fake email will arrive in your inbox and it can come from a contact in your own address book.
