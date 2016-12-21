From Apple to AI: the tech to expect in 2017

What will the big tech trends be in the coming year? Will rural Ireland finally get broadband? What will the next must-have gadget be? Our technology editor has 10 predictions... Taxing times: A protester dressed as Snow White demonstrates outside the parliament buildings in Dublin in support of the EU ruling to take a 13bn in taxes from Apple last September What will the big tech trends be in the coming year? Will rural Ireland finally get broadband? What will the next must-have gadget be? Our technology editor has 10 predictions... What will the big tech trends be in the coming year? Will rural Ireland finally get broadband? What will the next must-have gadget be? Our technology editor has 10 predictions... 2017 will see a year of very slow broadband progress for those living outside cities or big towns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.