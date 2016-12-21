From Apple to AI: the tech to expect in 2017
What will the big tech trends be in the coming year? Will rural Ireland finally get broadband? What will the next must-have gadget be? Our technology editor has 10 predictions... Taxing times: A protester dressed as Snow White demonstrates outside the parliament buildings in Dublin in support of the EU ruling to take a 13bn in taxes from Apple last September What will the big tech trends be in the coming year? Will rural Ireland finally get broadband? What will the next must-have gadget be? Our technology editor has 10 predictions... What will the big tech trends be in the coming year? Will rural Ireland finally get broadband? What will the next must-have gadget be? Our technology editor has 10 predictions... 2017 will see a year of very slow broadband progress for those living outside cities or big towns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec 26
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec 25
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec 11
|adventureanalog
|1
|HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock...
|Dec 6
|Analog Watchface
|1
|chi lites legacy fund raiser
|Dec 5
|NEWS
|1
|chi lites family gang stocked for exposing rasi...
|Dec 5
|NEWS
|35
|Google and the news media
|Nov '16
|black bigots suck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC