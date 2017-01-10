Fragmentation nixed a Cisco-Android network partnership
Cisco Systems tried to give Android devices the same kinds of integration it later provided for iPhones and iPads but gave up because the Android ecosystem was too fragmented. A Cisco-Apple partnership announced in 2015 gives iOS devices capabilities that other wireless clients don't have on Cisco-based enterprise networks.
