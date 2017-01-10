Fragmentation nixed a Cisco-Android n...

Fragmentation nixed a Cisco-Android network partnership

3 hrs ago Read more: ComputerWorld

Cisco Systems tried to give Android devices the same kinds of integration it later provided for iPhones and iPads but gave up because the Android ecosystem was too fragmented. A Cisco-Apple partnership announced in 2015 gives iOS devices capabilities that other wireless clients don't have on Cisco-based enterprise networks.

