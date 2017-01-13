Foursquare adds list search to make its app more useful, as Google prepares its rival
Google Maps is preparing to roll out a list-making feature that lets you star places, favorite places, and make bucket lists. That has led Foursquare to now respond by making its own lists feature more useful.
