Facebook has been quietly working with Google and Firefox for...

8 hrs ago

Little known fact: As part of its ongoing efforts to make sure that anyone can smoothly browse Facebook from any internet connection, the social network quietly works with the major web browsers to improve performance. The latest example came on Thursday, as Facebook shared how it worked with the Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox teams over the last two years to tackle a problem that was slowing down the whole process of loading many common web pages, Facebook included.

Chicago, IL

