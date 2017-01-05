Department of Labor sues Google to obtain employee data
The U.S. Department of Labor sued Google Wednesday in a dispute about how much employee information the technology giant must provide for an evaluation of its compliance with anti-discrimination laws. The administrative lawsuit against Mountain View-based Google was filed with the Labor Department's Office of Administrative Law Judges in Washington, D.C., Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec 26
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec 25
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec 11
|adventureanalog
|1
|HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock...
|Dec 6
|Analog Watchface
|1
|chi lites legacy fund raiser
|Dec 5
|NEWS
|1
|chi lites family gang stocked for exposing rasi...
|Dec 5
|NEWS
|35
|Google and the news media
|Nov '16
|black bigots suck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC