Deal: Google's Daydream View VR headset is heavily discounted right now
Google has taken the surprise step of dropping the price of its mobile VR Daydream View headset from $79 to $49, for a limited time in the United States. Given those two handsets, as well as the Moto Z, are the only Daydream-ready devices available to buy right now, Google may not be seeing too much demand for Daydream View.
