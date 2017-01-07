Cue Financial Group Inc. Takes Positi...

Cue Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc.

Cue Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 283 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Chicago, IL

