CMF and Google Canada announce partnership for iconic Canadian content

The project is in celebration of film and television producers, unions, guilds and rights holders, the YouTube channel is being developed by the CMF and Google Canada, with support from Deluxe Toronto, BroadbandTV , as well as the Canadian Media Producers Association and L'Association quA©bA©coise de la production mA©diatique . Telefilm In collaboration with industry partners, the CMF plans to give beloved stories back to Canadians by creating an online hub that showcases and celebrates iconic Canadian films, television and talent.

