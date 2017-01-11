California woman hit, killed by bus contracted by Google
Authorities say the driver of a charter bus contracted by Google hit and killed a 51-year-old woman walking through a community college in Silicon Valley. The San Francisco Chronicle reports police say the accident was reported Tuesday evening on the campus of West Valley College in Saratoga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Comments
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec 26
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec 25
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec 11
|adventureanalog
|1
|HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock...
|Dec 6
|Analog Watchface
|1
|chi lites legacy fund raiser
|Dec 5
|NEWS
|1
|chi lites family gang stocked for exposing rasi...
|Dec 5
|NEWS
|35
|Google and the news media
|Nov '16
|black bigots suck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC