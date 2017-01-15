California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 41,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc.
California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 651,892 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period.
