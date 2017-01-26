BlackBerry Mercury could borrow one of Google Pixel's best features
Tech journalist Roland Quandt has done some digging in BlackBerry camera files, and appears to have confirmed that the upcoming BlackBerry Mercury smartphone will use Sony's fairly new IMX378 image sensor in the camera. We haven't been able to confirm this however, so take the claim with due caution.
