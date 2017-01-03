Bing, Google Up Their Fitness Game

Bing, Google Up Their Fitness Game

Internet-connected health devices like the popular smartwear Fitbit or the stationary bike from Peloton, which allows riders to link into live streaming cycling classes, have grown in popularity, but the hub of health data will come from Web sites and devices linked with search engines. In an effort to help people find health and fitness information from a variety of Internet-connected devices, Bing released for health-minded consumers searching on Bing and in its app for videos, recipes, workouts, exercises and foods to help them maintain healthy habits and lifestyle in 2017.

