BHIM app tops Google Play Store charts: Top points to note
BHIM app has been downloaded more than 1 million times and has a 4.2 rating on the Play Store. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the digital payments app BHIM from National Payments Corporation of India and it is now the top free app on Google Play Store.
