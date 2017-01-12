Benefit From The Uptrend In Facebook
Based on current market situation, and the current growth rate of Facebook's earnings, the stock price will likely appreciate even further. When we compare the long-term performance of Facebook's stock price with the performance of the NASDAQ Index , we can see Facebook has strongly outperformed the tech stock index.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan 13
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan 10
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Jan 7
|not what we paid for
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec 26
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec 25
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec '16
|adventureanalog
|1
|HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock...
|Dec '16
|Analog Watchface
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC