As UAV internet proves too complex, Google shifts the Titan team to Projects Loon and Wing
When Google picked up Titan Aerospace in April 2014, the sky was, as they say, the limit. The high-flying drone producer seemingly had a lot to offer the tech giant, including the potential to expand Project Loon, its balloon-based plan to develop low-cost internet access to remote rural areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TechCrunch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Tue
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Jan 7
|not what we paid for
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec 26
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec 25
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec '16
|adventureanalog
|1
|HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock...
|Dec '16
|Analog Watchface
|1
|chi lites legacy fund raiser
|Dec '16
|NEWS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC