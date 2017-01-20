Apps aren't dead - they're thriving to the tune of $89 billion
In case there were still any doubts, we now have more proof than ever that the app business is as strong as it's ever been - $89 billion strong, to be precise. That's the finding of a new report from app analytics firm App Annie, which said that usage, downloads and revenue were all up significantly in 2016, compared with the previous year.
