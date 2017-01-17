Android Wear 2.0's long-awaited relea...

Android Wear 2.0's long-awaited release could happen February 9

2 hrs ago Read more: ITworld

For a while, it was beginning to look like Android Wear 2.0's delays would turn it into Android Wear 3.0, but after a leak last week revealed that Google was planning to release it in early February, a new rumor pins a date on the long-awaited update. According to serial Android leaker Evan Blass , Google is targeting Feb. 9 as the release date for Android Wear 2.0, bringing a bunch of features that were first announced at Google I/O in May, including Android Pay support, third-party complications , and integration with Google Assistant.

