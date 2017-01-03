Android Patched by Google for 90 Vulnerabilities in January Update
Google starts the new year with another large security update for Android, once again patching mediaserver, Qualcomm and Linux kernel vulnerabilities. Android is starting 2017 much the same way it ended 2016, with a large security patch update.
