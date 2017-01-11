Android Nougat's glacial upgrade pace...

Android Nougat's glacial upgrade pace shows why Google's Pixel needs to succeed

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: ITworld

Google has released the latest Android distribution numbers and surprise, surprise, Nougat adoption is crawling along. The latest version of Android is installed on less than one percent of all phones, while the 2-year-old Lollipop remains in the lead with more than 33 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot... Tue Farrkahan And Chi... 2
google manipulates search results Jan 7 not what we paid for 2
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Dec 26 jspatorico 1
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) Dec 25 reviewrays 2
News Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc... Dec '16 adventureanalog 1
News HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock... Dec '16 Analog Watchface 1
chi lites legacy fund raiser Dec '16 NEWS 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,629 • Total comments across all topics: 277,830,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC