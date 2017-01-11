Android Nougat's glacial upgrade pace shows why Google's Pixel needs to succeed
Google has released the latest Android distribution numbers and surprise, surprise, Nougat adoption is crawling along. The latest version of Android is installed on less than one percent of all phones, while the 2-year-old Lollipop remains in the lead with more than 33 percent.
