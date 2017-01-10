An ex-Google and Xiaomi executive is ...

An ex-Google and Xiaomi executive is the new boss of Facebook's virtual reality business

20 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Facebook has hired Hugo Barra, the most prominent global executive at Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi and a former Google exec, to lead its virtual reality business. After the news of Barra's departure from Xiaomi after three-and-a-half years at the company broke earlier this week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the hire in a Facebook post on Wednesday night .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

