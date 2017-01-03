Amazon Maintains Lead On Google For P...

Amazon Maintains Lead On Google For Place To Begin Searches

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MediaPost

Trend data shows Amazon taking search market share from engines as the preferred place to begin researching for information about products and services. Raymond James analysts examined Google Search Trend data, which looks at a sample of searches on Google, to analyze searches and traffic to a handful of ecommerce company Web sites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MediaPost.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot... 4 hr Farrkahan And Chi... 2
google manipulates search results Jan 7 not what we paid for 2
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Dec 26 jspatorico 1
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) Dec 25 reviewrays 2
News Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc... Dec 11 adventureanalog 1
News HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock... Dec '16 Analog Watchface 1
chi lites legacy fund raiser Dec '16 NEWS 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,071 • Total comments across all topics: 277,794,883

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC