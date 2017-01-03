Amazon Maintains Lead On Google For Place To Begin Searches
Trend data shows Amazon taking search market share from engines as the preferred place to begin researching for information about products and services. Raymond James analysts examined Google Search Trend data, which looks at a sample of searches on Google, to analyze searches and traffic to a handful of ecommerce company Web sites.
