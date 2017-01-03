Amazon, Google Assistant Battle Reviv...

Amazon, Google Assistant Battle Revives Smart Home Race at CES

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Networking

For years, the biggest names in tech crammed the Consumer Electronics Show floor with fridges, light switches and microwave ovens to preview a futuristic world where you could control every appliance in the home with your voice. This year may be different.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Networking.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
google manipulates search results 4 hr not what we paid for 2
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Dec 26 jspatorico 1
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) Dec 25 reviewrays 2
News Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc... Dec 11 adventureanalog 1
News HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock... Dec '16 Analog Watchface 1
chi lites legacy fund raiser Dec '16 NEWS 1
chi lites family gang stocked for exposing rasi... Dec '16 NEWS 35
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,149 • Total comments across all topics: 277,684,035

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC