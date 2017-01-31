Amazon, Expedia tell U.S. court Trump immigration order affects business
Amazon and Expedia have submitted declarations in a federal court in Washington, claiming that a recent immigration order by U.S. President Donald Trump is disrupting their business and affecting employees. The actions by these companies come amid widespread public protests against the order, with many tech companies prominently in the opposition.
Read more at ComputerWorld.
