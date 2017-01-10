Alphabet Said in Talks to Sell Skybox Satellite Business
Alphabet Inc. is in talks to sell the Skybox Imaging satellite business it acquired for $500 million less than three years ago, another sign the technology giant is ratcheting back grand ambitions to blanket the globe with internet service. Planet, a satellite imaging startup former known as Planet Labs, may acquire Skybox, according to people familiar with the situation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
