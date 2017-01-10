Alphabet: Gearing Up For New Highs

Alphabet: Gearing Up For New Highs

The stock has been making higher highs and higher lows since June, while above a rising 200-day moving average. I expected Alphabet to report $28.00+ in earnings for full-year 2016, which would represent 20% growth in annual diluted EPS year over year.

Chicago, IL

