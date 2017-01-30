Aaron Puzey on his exercise bike at home in Monifieth, near Dundee
A games programmer is believed to be the first person to cycle the entire length of Britain in virtual reality . Using the technology, he recently completed the 900-mile journey from Land's End to John o' Groats on an exercise bike without leaving his living room.
