a DNC - Russian Hacking' Conclusion Comes from Google-Linked Firm
CrowdStrike, the third-party company relied upon by the FBI to make its assessment about alleged Russian hacking into the Democratic National Committee , was financed to the tune of $100 million from a funding drive last year led by Google Capital. Google Capital, which now goes by the name of CapitalG, is an arm of Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company.
