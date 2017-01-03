9 next-level tips for your Google Pixel phone

As we ease our way into the annual avalanche of overhyped device launches and overly confident tech rumors , I thought I'd take a moment to talk about the one Android phone that truly stands out at the start of this new year -- yup, you guessed it: Google's own Pixel. You know the spiel by now, right? The Pixel excels not for any single element or feature but rather for the whole package it provides -- the overall user experience, which includes everything from the hardware to the user interface and the tight integration of complementary Google services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ComputerWorld.