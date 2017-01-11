11 interesting facts about Google CEO Sundar Pichai

On the occasion of Google CEO Sundar Pichai's India visit, we look at some interesting facts about the tech giant's most valuable employee... Born Pichai Sundararajan in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, on July 12, 1972, Pichai spent his childhood and early adulthood in Chennai. Sundar Pichai's father was a senior electrical engineer in General Electric and managed a factory that made electrical components.

