11 interesting facts about Google CEO Sundar Pichai
On the occasion of Google CEO Sundar Pichai's India visit, we look at some interesting facts about the tech giant's most valuable employee... Born Pichai Sundararajan in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, on July 12, 1972, Pichai spent his childhood and early adulthood in Chennai. Sundar Pichai's father was a senior electrical engineer in General Electric and managed a factory that made electrical components.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec 26
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec 25
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec 11
|adventureanalog
|1
|HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock...
|Dec 6
|Analog Watchface
|1
|chi lites legacy fund raiser
|Dec 5
|NEWS
|1
|chi lites family gang stocked for exposing rasi...
|Dec 5
|NEWS
|35
|Google and the news media
|Nov '16
|black bigots suck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC