You can now find public toilets in India using Google Maps
Thanks to a collaboration between Google and the Indian government, finding a public restroom in several Indian cities has just became easier. Starting today, Google Maps has begun listing thousands of public toilets in India's National Capital Region and Madhya Pradesh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Comments
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec 11
|adventureanalog
|1
|HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock...
|Dec 6
|Analog Watchface
|1
|chi lites legacy fund raiser
|Dec 5
|NEWS
|1
|chi lites family gang stocked for exposing rasi...
|Dec 5
|NEWS
|35
|Google and the news media
|Nov '16
|black bigots suck
|1
|Brands Embracing Private Sharing
|Nov '16
|diligent
|1
|Switzerland trip end of november first week of ...
|Nov '16
|heidik1991
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC