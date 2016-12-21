We Need To Stop Worrying And Learn To...

We Need To Stop Worrying And Learn To Love Google And Facebook

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: AdExchanger.com

" Data-Driven Thinking " is written by members of the media community and contains fresh ideas on the digital revolution in media. It's hard to deny that in today's digital ad landscape, tidal forces have coalesced around two major players: Google and Facebook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AdExchanger.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc... Dec 11 adventureanalog 1
News HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock... Dec 6 Analog Watchface 1
chi lites legacy fund raiser Dec 5 NEWS 1
chi lites family gang stocked for exposing rasi... Dec 5 NEWS 35
Google and the news media Nov '16 black bigots suck 1
News Brands Embracing Private Sharing Nov '16 diligent 1
Switzerland trip end of november first week of ... Nov '16 heidik1991 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,383 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,095

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC