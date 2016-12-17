U.S. renews its push for rail data in...

U.S. renews its push for rail data in map apps

10 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

A deadly train-vs.-vehicle crash in 2015 in Oxnard, Calif., prompted calls to integrate railroad crossing info into navigation apps, but no timelime was announced. Photo credit: Reuters The National Transportation Safety Board is urging Google and other technology companies that produce digital maps to step up efforts to include the locations of railroad crossings and alert drivers to their presence.

