This startup once thought it would 'put a bullet through Google's...
This startup once thought it would 'put a bullet through Google's head' - now it's killing its own operating system Cyanogen, the startup that once claimed its customized version of Android would " put a bullet through Google's head ," has quietly announced that it's throwing in the towel on direct competition as it pivots its business after a tough year of layoffs and executive shuffles . As part of the ongoing consolidation of Cyanogen, all services and Cyanogen-supported nightly builds will be discontinued no later than 12/31/16," writes Cyanogen in a blog post released late on Friday night .
