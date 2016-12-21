This startup once thought it would 'p...

This startup once thought it would 'put a bullet through Google's...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

This startup once thought it would 'put a bullet through Google's head' - now it's killing its own operating system Cyanogen, the startup that once claimed its customized version of Android would " put a bullet through Google's head ," has quietly announced that it's throwing in the towel on direct competition as it pivots its business after a tough year of layoffs and executive shuffles . As part of the ongoing consolidation of Cyanogen, all services and Cyanogen-supported nightly builds will be discontinued no later than 12/31/16," writes Cyanogen in a blog post released late on Friday night .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc... Dec 11 adventureanalog 1
News HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock... Dec 6 Analog Watchface 1
chi lites legacy fund raiser Dec 5 NEWS 1
chi lites family gang stocked for exposing rasi... Dec 5 NEWS 35
Google and the news media Nov '16 black bigots suck 1
News Brands Embracing Private Sharing Nov '16 diligent 1
Switzerland trip end of november first week of ... Nov '16 heidik1991 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,727 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,054

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC