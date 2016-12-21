These Are The Most Popular Apps In 2016

These Are The Most Popular Apps In 2016

Nielsen has published its annual report of the year's most popular apps. For 2016, there appears to be one social media service that's still trouncing the competition when it comes to the world of apps: Facebook.

Chicago, IL

