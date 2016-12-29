Super Mario Run might be coming to An...

Super Mario Run might be coming to Android sooner than you thought

Ever since Super Mario Run arrived on the App Store earlier this month, Android users have been anxiously awaiting any word from Nintendo about when the game might make its way over to other mobile platforms. While a release date has still yet to be revealed, Nintendo did open up pre-registration for Super Mario Run on the Google Play store late on Wednesday night.

