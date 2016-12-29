Super Mario Run might be coming to Android sooner than you thought
Ever since Super Mario Run arrived on the App Store earlier this month, Android users have been anxiously awaiting any word from Nintendo about when the game might make its way over to other mobile platforms. While a release date has still yet to be revealed, Nintendo did open up pre-registration for Super Mario Run on the Google Play store late on Wednesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boy Genius.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec 26
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec 25
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec 11
|adventureanalog
|1
|HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock...
|Dec 6
|Analog Watchface
|1
|chi lites legacy fund raiser
|Dec 5
|NEWS
|1
|chi lites family gang stocked for exposing rasi...
|Dec 5
|NEWS
|35
|Google and the news media
|Nov '16
|black bigots suck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC