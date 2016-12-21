Some May See A Drop In Google Link Counts In Search Console
Have you noticed a change in your link count within the Google Search Console Links To Your Site report? One webmaster said he noticed a drop in the more/latest links report by about 50% So he was rightfully concerned. He messaged John Mueller who said that he should not worry, it might be related to a data update on Google's end.
