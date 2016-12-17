Share on Google Plus

3 hrs ago

Reliance Digital LYF F1s with 5.2-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 652 SoC launched, priced at Rs 9,599: Specification and features Reliance Digital has expanded its budget smartphone portfolio with another launch. What is believed to be the affordable variant of the recently launched LYF F1 Plus, the company has launched the LYF F1s smartphone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BGR.in.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 21,003 • Total comments across all topics: 277,344,878

